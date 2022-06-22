Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.8% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 38.3% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

