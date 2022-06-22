Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 61,703 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 140,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 34,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

