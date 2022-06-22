Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,315.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,606.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

