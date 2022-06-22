SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $303.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.62.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

