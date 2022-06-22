Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $463.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $386.56 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.