Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 481,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $131,482,000 after buying an additional 72,050 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $414.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

