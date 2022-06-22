Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

