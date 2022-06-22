Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

