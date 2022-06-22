Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

