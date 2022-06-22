Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

