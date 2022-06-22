Stableford Capital II LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.3% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 325,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,832,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.