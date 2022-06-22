Stableford Capital II LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.81.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

