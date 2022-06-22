Strid Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strid Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

