Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

