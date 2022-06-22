Swarthmore Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $414.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

