The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

HD stock opened at $269.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.42 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

