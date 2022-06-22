The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 28.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 527.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

