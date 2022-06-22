The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

