The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

