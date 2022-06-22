The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.