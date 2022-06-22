The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $146,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

