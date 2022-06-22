The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

