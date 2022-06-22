The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.81.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

