Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

