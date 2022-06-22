Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $253.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

