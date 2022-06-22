Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

