Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,219,000 after acquiring an additional 540,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,198,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

