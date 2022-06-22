Veriti Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 41,355 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 145.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

