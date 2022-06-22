Veriti Management LLC Purchases 9,833 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

NYSE:UL opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

