Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,062,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,335 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $903,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,945,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $369.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

