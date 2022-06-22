Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

