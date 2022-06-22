Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $308.51 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.73. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

