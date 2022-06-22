Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.