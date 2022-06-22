Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie stock opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
