1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLWS. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.
Shares of FLWS stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $662.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
