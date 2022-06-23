1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLWS. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $662.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.