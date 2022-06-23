1,084 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

