11,000 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other AppHarvest news, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

