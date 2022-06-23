14,629 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.