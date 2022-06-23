16,376 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,252,000 after acquiring an additional 247,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock worth $910,983,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $145.02 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

