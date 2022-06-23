16,413 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.