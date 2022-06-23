3,878 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $296,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $235.09 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

