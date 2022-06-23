54,995 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,995 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

