590 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA opened at $316.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

