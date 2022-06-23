908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith Sells 8,100 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $121,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $15.77 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $4,128,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

