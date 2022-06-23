AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAC Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

AACAY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

AAC Technologies ( OTCMKTS:AACAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

