AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAC Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
AACAY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65.
About AAC Technologies (Get Rating)
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAC Technologies (AACAY)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.