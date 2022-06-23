Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,728 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $116.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

