Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,005,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $286.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.28. The company has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.85.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

