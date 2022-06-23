Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.94.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.89. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.