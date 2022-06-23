Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 47.6% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.1% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $2,574,800.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 668,934 shares of company stock worth $91,901,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

ABNB stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.