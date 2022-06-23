Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $319,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $3,534,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

