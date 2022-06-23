Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 6,824 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 913,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,458,478.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 5,410 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $10,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

